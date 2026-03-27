FBI Director Kash Patel’s Personal Email Reportedly Hacked by Iran-Linked Group

Iranian-linked cybercriminals have reportedly hacked the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel.

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The hackers published photographs of the director and other documents online, both the hackers and the bureau confirmed on March 27, according to Reuters.

In a statement shared with CBS News, the FBI said it is “aware of malicious actors targeting” Patel’s personal email information and has “taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity.”

The FBI also claimed that Patel’s hacked content “is historical in nature and involves no government information.”

The hacker group Handala HackTeam claimed responsibility for the attack and posted images of the FBI director and his alleged resume online, Reuters reported.

This breach follows the Justice Department’s seizure of four domains linked to the Handala group earlier this month. The seizure was part of an ongoing effort to disrupt hacking and transnational repression schemes by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The domain used in the hack against Patel was registered on March 19, the same day the Justice Department announced its seizure of four domains linked to the group. In its statement, the FBI noted that the State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of the Handala Hack Team.

Iran-Linked Group Claiming They Hacked Kash Patel’s Personal Email Linked to Previous Cyber Attacks

After the war in Iran began, the Justice Department linked Handala to several cyber attacks. These include a malware attack on a U.S. medical tech firm and another incident where the group allegedly posted sensitive data from about 190 individuals associated with the Israeli Defense Force or government.

In an online post, the Handala Group announced its successful hack of Patel’s email, stating, “We decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever.”

FBI Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, DC, on March 18. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency’s headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims. The so-called “impenetrable” systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team,” the hackers added.

The post included photos of Patel and a copy of his apparent resume, which contained his personal email account.