tlc-bandmate-chilli-addresses-political-stance-after-accidentally-reposting-michelle-obama-conspiracy-theory

TLC bandmate Rozonda Thomas, also known as Chilli, has addressed her political stance after accidentally reposting a conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama.

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According to TMZ, a report claimed that Chilli had reshared the conspiracy theory, and she had previously donated to political action campaigns connected to Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The conspiracy theory post was about the former First Lady’s gender.

The claims forced the TLC bandmate to speak out about her political views.

“I wanted to come on here to address a few things circulating on the internet that are very concerning to me,” she explained.

The singer then stated that she has the “utmost respect and admiration” for Obama and would never say or do anything disrespectful to the former First Lady or any other woman.

Chilli further pointed out that she had “no clue that this repost” had happened until she started receiving phone calls from others. She took to her socials and discovered she had accidentally clicked the repost button on Instagram. She quickly removed the repost.

Along with discussing the repost, Chilli stated that she has been a big supporter of President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. “I would never do anything that is harmful or hateful to anyone,” she noted.

The Singer Then Addressed the Donations

Regarding her alleged donations, Chilli said the organizations are “things that support veterans.” She added that she will always support veterans.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” she also wrote in an Instagram Stories post, per Page Six. “I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print.

Chilli further shared, “I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans, two things I care deeply about, as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children.”

“I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this,” she added.

According to the Independent, Chilli had donated $210.60 to WinRed, a Republican party fundraising platform, $486.54 to Never Surrender Inc., which is affiliated with Trump, and $340.60 towards Trump’s National Committee JFC.