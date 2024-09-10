influencer-tahlia-skaines-draws-bianca-censori-comparisons-with-wild-wedding-outfit

Bianca Censori’s fashion influence is taking its toll as influencer Tahlia Skaines attended a wedding in a perfectly plunging white dress. Skaines, who like Censori, is 29 years old and Australian, has captured the internet’s imagination with her bold wedding threads.

Influencer Tahlia Skaines seemed to channel fellow Aussie fashionista Bianca Censori at a friend’s wedding. (Image via Instagram / Tahlia Skaines)

The influencer recently posted sizzling snaps on Instagram from a wedding in Indonesia, where she donned a stunning ivory gown with a daring plunging neckline that left little to the imagination.

Many felt the influencer’s plunging white dress shattered common sense wedding rules… (Image via Instagram / Tahlia Skaines)

Of course, a woman wearing white is the ultimate wedding no-no. Layer in the sultry nature of the gown worn by a blonde bombshell, and we have an outfit all but certain to turn even the most humble blushing bride into a full-fledged Bridezilla.

However, it’s all but guaranteed that the Bride and Groom knew what they were in store for when they invited the influencer, who frequently shares tantalizing pics with her hundreds of thousands of followers.

Fans (…and Foes) React to Tahlia Skaines Channeling Bianca Censori for Her Wedding Attire

Oh course, Tahlia Skaines posted sizzling snaps of her wedding ceremony dress for a reason… attention. And boy, did she get it.

The comments to her Instagram post flaunting the risqué white dress were flooded with folks balking at her boldness. Many felt she needlessly upstaged her friend’s special day.

“Seriously???????????? Zero class!”, one onlooker declared. “And suddenly a new candidate for Narcissist of the Year emerges,” a second Instagram user added. “[With] Friends like this – who needs enemies?”, another user wondered.

The Aussie fashionista included a headless detail of the dress and a faraway shot of the ceremony itself. (Image via Instagram / Tahlia Skaines)

Meanwhile, one Instagram denizen went on a manners rant that would make Abigail Van Buren proud.

“Do you know how disrespectful that is to wear to a wedding! It’s tacky and most important it was white! You’d be kicked out of my wedding in a second. You’re a guest not the “entertainment” for men,” they rightfully ranted

However, many of Skaines’ 830,000 followers saw zero problems with the dress and gushed in all directions for the influencer’s wedding attire.

“The dress is to die for 🫶🏻😍,” one admirer wrote. “Here she is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 main character always,” another added. “So beautiful,” a third fan proclaimed.

Hey, it’s 2024, baby! Not only is beauty in the eye of the beholder… so is wedding etiquette.