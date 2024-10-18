iconic-film-director-alvin-rakoff-dies-at-97

Alvin Rakoff, the veteran filmmaker who played a pivotal role in jumpstarting the careers of Sean Connery and Alan Rickman, has died. Rakoff was 97.

On October 12, the renowned Canadian director passed away peacefully at his home in Chiswick, London, surrounded by family, as confirmed by his longtime publicist, Nick Pourgourides, per People.

In his remarkable 70-year career, Rakoff stood out as a writer, director, and producer, contributing to over 100 television, film, and stage productions. Alongside his extensive industry work, he also wrote three novels.

Rakoff began his writing career at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) before relocating to the UK in 1952. At just 26 years old, he became the youngest producer and director in the BBC’s drama department.

In 1967, Rakoff won his first Emmy Award for Call Me Daddy starring Donald Pleasence, followed by a second one in 1982 for A Voyage Round My Father.

Very sad news about the passing of director Alvin Rakoff. He kindly shared his memories about directing Donald Pleasence in the 1967 Emmy award winning drama 'Call Me Daddy' with Judy Cornwell. He said how much he enjoyed working with Donald. RIP #AlvinRakoff pic.twitter.com/SAZO4keYm0 — Donald Pleasence (@pleasencebook) October 17, 2024

Alvin Rakoff Reportedly Helped Sean Connery Land His Most Iconic Role

In 1957, Rakoff took a bold gamble on an undiscovered extra, offering Sean Connery his first leading role in a BBC production of Requiem for a Heavyweight.

Co-starring alongside Connery in the Rod Serling-penned drama were Warren Mitchell and Jacqueline Hill, who later became Rakoff’s wife and had recommended Connery for the leading role. Additionally, Michael Caine made an appearance in a brief role.

RIP Alvin Rakoff, aged 97, director of theatre, film and TV. Gave Sean Connery his first leading role in 'Requiem for a Heavyweight', a BBC Sunday-night theatre production in 1957.



He was of course married to Jacqueline Hill (who appeared in Requiem… ) until her death in 1993 pic.twitter.com/couGagTs4a — Darren_Lit Roundels🤷🏻‍♂️ (@LRoundels) October 17, 2024

A few years later, Rakoff received a call from producers casting for the role of James Bond. Reports indicated that Patrick McGoohan, Roger Moore, and Sean Connery were all contenders for the coveted part of the iconic super spy.

According to his obit per People, Rakoff advised the producers, “The best actor was McGoohan, the most affable was Moore, but the one he felt they should cast was Connery.”

Meanwhile, in 1978, he would cast Alan Rickman in his first significant role as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet.

Per Deadline, Rakoff is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sally Hughes, who serves as the Managing Director of The Mill at Sonning Theatre. He is also survived by two children from his first marriage to the late Jacqueline Hill (d. 1993), along with five grandchildren. Additionally, he has one surviving sibling, his sister Lorraine, a retired interior designer who continues to reside in Toronto.