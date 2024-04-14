Daniel Radcliffe Revealed He Was ‘Terrified’ of Alan Rickman on ‘Harry Potter’ Set

Daniel Radcliffe recently admitted that he was terrified of his Harry Potter co-star Alan Rickman while on the set.

During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Radcliffe recalled being so intimidated by Rickman. “How can you not be by that voice?” he asked. “Even hearing the voice you forget quite how low it was until echoes through you.”

Daniel Radcliffe also pointed out he was mostly intimidated by Alan Rickman during the first three Harry Potter films. “I was terrified by him and I was like, ‘This guy hates me.”

Also during the appearance, Radcliffe watched an interview Rickman gave, where he spoke about the young Harry Potter stars. Rickman said he had nothing but “huge pride” for Radcliffe succeeding on Broadway as well.

Daniel Radcliffe stated Alan Rickman was very supportive of him through the years. “He cut short a vacation in Canada to come and see me in Equus. He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive.”

Radcliffe then said Rickman would also hang out with him after the performances and go out to dinner.

Alan Rickman tragically passed away in Jan. 2016. The actor had battled an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005, which led to a prostatectomy in early 2006. Nearly a decade after beating prostate cancer, Rickman suffered a minor stroke and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Months after the diagnosis, Rickman died at the age of 69.

Daniel Radcliffe Previously Spoke About the ‘Sweet’ Diary Entry Alan Rickman Had About Him

In 2022, Daniel Radcliffe reflected on the “sweet” things that Alan Rickman said about him in his diary.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Radcliffe read a passage from the book Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman. One 2003 passage was about the Harry Potter young actors.

“’These kids need to learn their lines. There’s kind of a nightmare right now,’” Daniel Radcliffe read with his best Alan Rickman voice. He then laughed and fondly recalled what was happening on the set during that time.

“All of that stuff refers to us meeting when I was [in the U.S.] doing a play, and we met,” he explained. “It was very sweet to read all that.”

Daniel Radcliffe went on to praise Alan Rickman by stating he was undoubtedly one of the greatest actors he will ever work with. “He is also, one of the loyalest and most supportive people I’ve ever met in the film industry. He was so encouraging of me both on set and in the years post-Potter.”