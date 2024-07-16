brittany-mahomes-gives-inside-look-at-double-date-with-taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce

During the 2024 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce shook up the league. But it had nothing to do with his play on the field. Kelce turned the league on its head when he announced he was dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Taylor has officially been welcomed into the NFL family. So naturally, she is starting to get cozy with some of the other WAGs. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently gave fans an inside look at the double date they had with Her and Travis.

“Days after catching pal Swift in concert in Amsterdam, Brittany Mahomes shared a pair of photos featuring the pop star. Including a shot of the two on a double date with their Kansas City Chief beaus,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Nestled amid a carousel of photos posted to Instagram on Monday, July 15, Brittany, 28, shared a photo of her hugging Swift, 34. While out with husband Patrick Mahomes, 28, and teammate Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend.

The Kansas City Current co-owner also shared a photo of her hugging Swift while the “Karma” singer gave her a kiss on the head.”

Post Malone Reveals Wild Super Bowl Bet

The Super Bowl is one of the most high-adrenaline times in sports for fans. And sometimes that intensity can cause friends to make crazy bets. On the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce put one of those fans on blast. That fan is the famed artist Post Malone.

Kelce revealed that Malone made a crazy bet on the 2020 Super Bowl. Malone bet against the Chiefs in 2020. So when they defeated the 49ers he had to get Mahomes and Kelce’s signatures tattooed.

“So me and Pat, I don’t know if you knew this, Post Malone got our signatures on his arm,” Kelce said.

“He had a tattoo artist sitting right there, he just happened to be right there in the back room. We beat him, put our signatures on a piece of paper and I’m pretty sure after the show, he went straight over to that tattoo artist and got it tattooed. Man of his word, which I f—ing respect.”