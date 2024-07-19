travis-kelce-and-taylor-swift-pack-on-the-pda-after-eras-tour-show-in-germany

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got pretty intimate while leaving the pop star’s Eras Tour show in Germany.

Fan footage shows Kelce with his hands around the popstar’s waste as the couple exited from Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Other footage from concertgoers shows the pair holding hands as they left the stage. Another showed the NFL star’s hand on Swift’s backside…

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Get Steamy in Public

The tight end was in attendance for Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour show in Germany. Video taken by fans shows Kelce taking in the show from a VIP section of the venue, which featured a balcony and closed-off room.

This appearance will make 13 for the three-time Super Bowl winner since May, as Swift continues with the European stint of her tour.

Just two weeks ago he was joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, to support the “Cruel Summer” singer at her tour stop in Amsterdam.

Kelce Shows Support For Swift

Kelce also notably attended several of Swift’s shows in Dublin, London, and Paris. But with Kansas City’s training camp being on July 21, it’s likely that the tight end will be back in the States before Swift closes out her current stop.

Kelce was noticeably tame for the popstar’s first show in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday. Footage circling social media shows him leaning on a door frame in his suite with his hands in his pockets. He seemingly was trying to keep a low profile. Only waved to fans who were sitting below him and instantly spotted him.

The latent approach is a new one for the football player. At the final show in Amsterdam on July 6, he was seen wiping away a tear from his eye as he cheered on Swift. Back in June he even made a guest appearance in her show during her stop in London. Dressed in a top hat, he carried her across the stage. Before applying cosmetics on her face as part of the act.