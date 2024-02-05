How Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Helped Taylor Swift Create ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Cover

Taylor Swift and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen don’t really share the same spheres. Swift is a mega music icon, and the Olsen twins have built an empire in fashion. However, Swift’s upcoming album Tortured Poets Department shares a connection to the two fashion icons.

Swift apparently drew upon Mary-Kate and Ashley to help style the cover of her album. The cover is a moody black-and-white shot of the singer lying across a bed. Most of the singer’s face is cut off. In the image, Swift is wearing a tank top and waist-high shorts, creating a provocative but striking image.

According to Swift’s stylist, Swift opted to wear clothes provided by the Olsen twins’ fashion label The Row as well as YSL. Photographer Beth Garrabrant took the cover photo for the album.

Swift teased the album during her acceptance speech at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Swift took home Album of the Year for her album Midnights.

Taylor Swift Teases New Album

During the acceptance speech, Swift weighed on her luck of winning the award as well as her career. Rather than staying in the moment, the singer was already looking to the future.

“This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”

Meanwhile, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have largely avoided media interviews, preferring to stay private. However, the fashion empire they’ve built is impressive, and it’s clear why Swift would turn to them for her latest album.

In a rare interview (via Grazia), Mary-Kate and Ashley opened up about their fashion journey.

“We had just moved to New York. We were 18 years old and I think what we did know was that we wanted to take that time to take a break from what we were previously doing and to explore things that interested us, and explore what life has to offer…” Ashley offered before Mary-Kate finished, saying, “Creatively.”

The two wanted to create something that stood out.

“The idea that you could buy something off the rack, put it on your body and it already feels like a part of your wardrobe, that’s luxury,” Mary-Kate explained. “You don’t even have to think about it.”