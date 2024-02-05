Taylor Swift Wins Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Internet Goes Crazy

Adding another award to her extensive collection, Taylor Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album during the 2024 Grammy Awards. She was dubbed the winner after landing Album of the Year as well.

This is Swift’s 14 Grammy. She went up against Kelly Clarkson’s Chemistry, Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation, Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS, and Ed Sheeran’s -(Subtract) for Best Pop Vocal Album award.

After Taylor Swift was dubbed Best Pop Vocal Album winner, fans and critics alike took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. “Another GRAMMY for the queen!” one fan wrote. “Mightnights deserves all the accolades!”

Another fan stated, “Yessssssss DESERVED!”

However, critics were quick to point out who Swift’s competition was in the category. They also shared who they believed deserved it over here. “Not here to hate, but there was Kelly Clarkson in this category,” one critic said.

“Wait vocal?” another critic pointed out. “Over Kelly Clarkson?”

Along with securing Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. “I want to say ‘thank you’ to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” she said on stage. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”

Fans Are Still Prepared for the Release of Taylor Swift’s Version of Reputation

Although she announced her upcoming new album, The Tortured Poets Departments, fans are still hoping that Taylor Swift will release her version of the 2017 album soon.

While speaking to TIME for its People of the Year interview, Swift spoke about the album and how it was met with both uproar and skepticism upon its initial release.

“I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” Taylor Swift explained.

She then spoke about satisfying her record deal with Borchetta by releasing the album. “The molecular chemistry of that old label was that every creative choice I wanted to make was second-guessed. I was really overthinking these albums.”

Swift further opened up about Reputation and its uniqueness. “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” she continued. “I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights.”

Taylor Swift went on to add that the vault tracks for Reputation will be “fire.”

She hasn’t announced the Reputation release yet.