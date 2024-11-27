how-justin-and-hailey-bieber-feel-about-divorce-rumors-following-birth-of-first-child

New parents Hailey and Justin Bieber are pushing back against rumors that the honeymoon is over for their six-year marriage.

Three months after welcoming their son, the somewhat unfortunately named Jack Blues, the couple is thriving and paying no heed to any contrary rumors. At least, that’s what an alleged insider claims.

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumors,” the reported insider recently told People. “It’s annoying but just noise.”

Justin, 30, and Hailey, 28, marked their sixth wedding anniversary in September. They initially wed at a New York City courthouse in 2018, followed by a grander celebration in South Carolina a year later.

In an Instagram Stories post, Hailey showcased their festive anniversary celebration adorned with balloons and romantic candles.

The anniversary followed a few weeks after the couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August. They announced his arrival by sharing a photo of his foot on Instagram, following a relentless series of updates concerning the pregnancy and the minimal side effects Hailey had while with child (including boasting about modeling while months pregnant and not showing).

Rumors of Trouble in Paradise Plagued Justin and Hailey Bieber For Much of 2024

However, cryptic social media posts from Justin, like a bizarre one featuring multiple close-ups of tears running down his face, cast doubts about the pop star’s mental health.

Adding fuel to the fire, Haily wrote in the comments, “a pretty crier.” The model also added a not-at-all mocking smiling cry emoji.

Over the summer, Justin Bieber stirred up divorce rumors with candid shots of tears rolling down his cherubic face. (Image via Instagram / @justinbieber)

“I think he and Hailey might be in a bit of a crisis,” one fan speculated at the time. “Is that a sign,” another fan asked in the comments to the weepy post.

Speculation about marital issues between Hailey and Justin had been swirling online since late 2023. Last February, Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s father, shared a video from Victor Marx of All Things Possible Ministries, urging fans to pray for Hailey and Justin Bieber.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” the text over footage of Justin performing read.

However, whatever issues the couple may have faced, things seem to be back on track. Don’t stop Beliebing, dear readers.