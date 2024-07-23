hailey-bieber-reveals-why-she-kept-her-pregnancy-secret-for-6-months

Hailey Bieber is opening up about enjoying the rare luxury of keeping her pregnancy under wraps longer than most can even dream of.

In a recent interview, the 27-year-old model revealed that she concealed her pregnancy for six months because her baby bump “stayed small for a long time.”

Indeed, Hailey isn’t shying away from how thin she stayed through most of her pregnancy. She boasted to W magazine that she “probably could have hid [the news] until the end.”

She continued, “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

It seems that her doting husband was the reason Hailey was eventually forced to out herself as with child. The 30-year-old “Baby” singer yearned to share the growing bundle of joy with the world.

She claimed that Justin “didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy [her] pregnancy outwardly.”

She also admitted the burden of keeping her upcoming baby a secret weighed heavy on her psyche. “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good,” she told the outlet. “I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber proudly shared her W magazine photo spread on Instagram. “@wmag with little burrito in my belly 🤰🏼” she wrote alongside the images.

Hailey Bieber Admits That Her Pregnancy Wasn’t Without Its Downsides

However, elsewhere in the interview, Bieber admitted to being human during her pregnancy.

In particular, she noted that morning sickness rocked her pretty hard. She even suggested changing the name of the common pregnancy side effect.

“I don’t know why they call it that because it lasts all day long; we need to change the name,” she quipped about her own morning sickness.

Those looking to stay fit during their pregnancy like Hailey did are in luck, too. The model shared some of her baby bump fitness tips. She credits strength training and a high protein diet for keeping trim despite her condition.

However, she still occasionally indulges. She had a mantra that many husbands are likely familiar with. “I just listen to whatever the baby wants,” she explained. “If the baby wants pizza one day, we’re doing pizza.”