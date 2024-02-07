How Are These Celebrities Losing Weight? See All the Options

When it comes to weight loss, it seems that celebrities know a secret that the rest of us don’t. In the blink of an eye, they drop major weight, sometimes in the triple digits! So, what’s their secret? Well, many celebrities supplement their diet and exercise routine with weight loss drugs – and you can too, by purchasing Semaglutide in the form of Weight Drops. It’s a cost-effective and painless alternative to Ozempic.

That said, not every celebrity uses weight loss drugs to shed the pounds. Here’s how some of the most noticeably slimmer celebs lost the weight.

Jessica Simpson Lost 100 Pounds

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A mom of 3, Jessica Simpson said her weight had skyrocketed to 240 pounds after carrying her children. In 2019, however, the singer and businesswoman announced that she had lost 100 pounds! How did she do it?

Simpson says she focused on exercise. She walked 14,000 steps every day in addition to hitting the gym and prioritizing restful sleep at night.

“6 months. 100 pounds down,” she wrote in an Instagram post in September 2019.

“So proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Chris Pratt Lost 60 Pounds

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt took his career to new heights as lovable loser Andy on Parks and Recreation. When he earned the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, however, he knew he needed a more impressive physique to match his character. The Marvel star lost 60 pounds ahead of filming.

Rather than cutting calories, Chris Pratt ramped it up to 4,000/day to pack on muscle and increased his water intake. “I was peeing all day long, every day,” he told Men’s Health. “That part was a nightmare.”

As for his workouts, Pratt focused on running, swimming, and kickboxing, exercising for 3-4 hours every day.

Sharon Osbourne Lost Over 40 Pounds

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

For Sharon Osbourne, weight has been a constant struggle throughout her life. When she found Ozempic, however, she finally dropped the pounds. She dropped so much weight, in fact, that she stopped taking the medication hoping to gain some back.

“I lost 42 pounds now and it’s just enough,” she said during an episode of Piers Morgan’s podcast. “I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

The most noticeable side effect, Osbourne noted, was nausea. “You don’t throw up physically but you’ve got that feeling,” she said. “I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don’t want to eat. That’s it.”

Rebel Wilson Lost Almost 80 Pounds

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

After years of being typecast as the overweight character (her Pitch Perfect character was literally called “Fat Amy”), Rebel Wilson decided to focus on her health. On a 2020 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson revealed that she had lost 40 pounds.

“For the last few years, I’ve been theme-ing my years. So I had the ‘Year of Fun,’ last year I had the ‘Year of Love,’ and this year it’s gonna be the ‘Year of Health’ because I turned 40 this year in March,” Wilson explained.

“I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.”

Rather than going to extremes, Rebel Wilson opted for a “holistic approach,” prioritizing her mental health to get her binge eating under control. She also traded carbs for protein.

“I love my curves and stuff,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier.”

Tracy Morgan Lost Weight With Ozempic

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

Though Tracy Morgan exercises in the gym every morning, he isn’t shy to admit that he supplemented his fitness regimen with weight loss drugs. During a 2023 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Morgan gave an honest explanation for his weight loss.

“You’ve been working on your body and on your health,” Hoda Kotb remarked.

“No, that’s Ozempic. That’s how this weight got lost,” Tracy Morgan replied with a grin. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic. And I ain’t letting it go!”

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he added. “It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos.”