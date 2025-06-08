Hooters Closes More Locations Amid Bankruptcy Struggles

Hooters’ 2025 is shaping up to be a wing and a prayer.

Videos by Suggest

The “breastaurant” has closed several locations across the country after filing for bankruptcy, as casual dining chains struggle with decreasing consumer demand.

About 30 locations were closed across Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, according to local news reports cited by The New York Post.

“After careful consideration of what is needed to best position our company for the future, Hooters made the difficult decision to close certain Company-owned locations,” a Hooters spokesperson explained to The Post.

The outlet added that the closures were made effective June 4th.

The restaurant chain, known for its all-female staff and skimpy uniforms, filed for bankruptcy in March to address $376 million in debt. Despite this, the company announced that its restaurants would remain open. It also revealed plans to sell all 150 locations to a franchise group backed by the chain’s original founders.

So Far in 2025, Hooters Announced a Plan to Rebrand, and Hulk Hogan Reportedly Showed Interest in Investing

Earlier this year, Hooters also announced a plan to rebrand itself with a more family-friendly image. Meanwhile, they also planned to focus on improving service times and ingredient quality.

The closures were expected, as the chain had announced plans to evaluate its retail locations during bankruptcy. Hulk Hogan’s Real American brand is also reportedly considering investing in the company.

Hooters is one of many fast-casual dining chains struggling in recent years. Rising food prices and lower consumer confidence are leading more people to save money by cooking at home.

Last month, Bahama Breeze suddenly closed 15 of its locations, more than one-third of its restaurants. The Caribbean-inspired chain is owned by Darden Restaurants, the company behind Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse.

Even Waffle House, the sacred hangover haven, scrambled to raise egg prices earlier this year. Tough times in the land of comfort food!

Technomic’s Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report showed sales at the 500 largest restaurant chains in the US grew by just 3%. It marks the slowest growth rate in a decade, excluding the pandemic

Over half of those chains saw their sales grow slower than the 4% food service inflation rate, the report found.