McDonald’s New Hot Honey Sauce Hits the Menu

Sauce lovers, get ready to dip into something new… McDonald’s is bringing the heat and the sweet with a brand-new sauce.

On Jan. 22, the burger behemoth announced its brand-new Hot Honey Sauce, along with a lineup of tasty new menu items to pair it with. According to a press release, this sweet and spicy condiment will make its grand entrance on Tuesday, Jan. 27, but only for a limited time.

Whether you’re a breakfast believer or a dinner devotee, the Hot Honey sauce is ready to mingle with your favorites… or stand alone as the main squeeze…

McDonald’s Offers Up Hot Honey Sauce Several Different Ways

Breakfast connoisseurs can kick off their day with the Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit. Packed with 17g of protein, it features a pork sausage patty and a folded egg topped with the sweet and spicy kick of Hot Honey Sauce.

For those seeking a more decadent affair, we present the Bacon Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich. This masterpiece features a signature McCrispy filet accompanied by thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon and the spirited crunch of crispy jalapenos. Topped with shredded lettuce and creamy mayo, the ensemble is finished with our illustrious Hot Honey Sauce and nestled within a toasted potato roll. It is a protein-rich indulgence boasting 34g of pure culinary sophistication.

Meanwhile, for those who prefer their poultry unadorned by swine, McDonald’s presents the Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich. This simpler, yet no less elegant, creation holds a respectable 26g of protein.

Marrying their avant-garde sauce with a beloved classic, McDonald’s presents the Hot Honey Snack Wrap. This handheld delicacy features a succulent McCrispy strip, finely shredded cheese, and lettuce, all gracefully draped in Hot Honey Sauce and swaddled in a delicate flour tortilla. It is a 17g protein experience for the discerning palate on the go.

For those who wish to curate their own culinary destiny, McDonald’s offers the Hot Honey Sauce Dip Cup… a solo performance of nectarous sweetness and heat, kissed by a subtle vinegar essence. According to the brand’s official communiqué, this liquid gold is a “perfect addition” to any order, ensuring that even the humblest fry may be elevated to a state of honeyed grace.

Do be aware that prices and participation may differ depending on your location. This fleeting dalliance with Hot Honey Sauce is, alas, for a limited time only…