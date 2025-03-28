Hooters Gearing Up For a Full-Blown ‘Re-Hooterization’

For longtime fans of wings, beer, and a certain, ahem, signature charm, Hooters’ “re-Hooterization” might not be exactly what they envisioned.

Hooters is hanging up its “bikini nights” as the famed eatery swaps skimpy for family-friendly in a bid to dodge bankruptcy.

Neil Kiefer, CEO of parent company HMC Hospitality Group, told Bloomberg he’s calling this… interesting… gameplay the ” re-Hooterization.”

The infamous “breastaurant” is trading cleavage for class, according to Kiefer. Known for its waitresses in eye-catching orange hot pants and skimpy tops, the eatery is now swapping its Saltburn appeal for a Pixar makeover.

“You go to some parts of the country and people say, ‘Oh, I could never go to Hooters, my wife would kill me,’” Kiefer, who apparently has never been to Hooters, told Bloomberg. “That’s depressing to us. We want to change that.”

It seems the PG makeover hasn’t quite landed yet. Hooters’ social media is still serving up a platter of wings, wide grins, and plenty of youthful, buxom charm.

According to Bloomberg, Hooters is also set to enhance its offerings by incorporating fresher ingredients in the kitchen and streamlining operations to deliver faster service.

The restaurant chain has been grappling with declining foot traffic and financial struggles, leading to the closure of several locations. Last fall, reports emerged that executives were engaged in urgent talks with lenders and advisers to address the chain’s $300 million debt.

In early 2024, Hooters announced the closure of approximately 40 underperforming locations as part of a cost-cutting initiative. The affected restaurants spanned several states, including Florida, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Texas, and Virginia.

Hooters now operates around 300 restaurants globally after recent closures, down from 333 locations in 2018.

Hooters Fans Weigh in on the Chain’s ‘Re-Hooterization’

Meanwhile, denizens of X offered a few suggestions on just what they felt a re-Hooterization” should be for the struggling restaurant.

“Hooters, there needs to be two changes, and they need to be big ones,” one X user mysteriously joked.

“Re-hooterization is a word I will now be using in every conversation moving forward,” a second X user quipped.

“Hooters is officially dead,” another X user declared. “Not really their fault. All the arguably beautiful girls are making 10x as much on Insta or [OnlyFans]”, they reasoned.