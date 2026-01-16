Another Joe’s Crab Shack Is Closing, But Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Lined Up to Replace It

A beloved Joe’s Crab Shack is closing its doors for good, making way for a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company.

Videos by Suggest

Terry Turney, the COO of Joe’s Crab Shack, delivered the claws-for-concern news to the Jacksonville Beach, Florida outlet News4JAX.

“Joe’s Crab Shack in Jacksonville will be converted into a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., bringing the brand’s scratch-made, Southern-style seafood to the market,” Turney told the outlet.

Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

“We are grateful to our dedicated Joe’s Crab Shack team members and will be working to place employees at nearby restaurants while we transition the location to a Bubba Gump Shrimp Co‚” he added.

Locals Have Mixed Reactions to Joe’s Crab Shack Getting Replaced by Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

The rumors started swirling after a Facebook post on “The Scoop with Jax Restaurant Reviews” sparked closure speculation on Jan. 9. The comments section quickly turned into a buffet of opinions. Some folks were thrilled with the change. However, others were left wishing a different restaurant had been picked to fill the gap.

“Not happy. Joe’s is my favorite place. They always had a good crowd when we were there,” one top comment read. “Why would anyone who lives in a coastal town with REAL seafood restaurants go to this commercialized chain?” another onlooker bemoaned.

“They aren’t even gonna locally source the shrimp, and we have some of the best shrimp in the world!” another local seafood fan speculated.

Meanwhile, Joe’s Crab Shack in Jacksonville Beach is set to close on January 24.

The seafood chain’s website lists 15 active restaurants. However, this includes the Jacksonville location. Meanwhile, Bubba Gump Shrimp, inspired by the iconic 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, currently lists 20 U.S. locations and 10 international sites on its website.

Photo by Michael Paulsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Both restaurants are owned by Landry’s Inc., a large hospitality and entertainment company. Landry’s itself is owned by Fertitta Entertainment, which belongs to U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta.