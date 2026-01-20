burger-king-testing-new-whopper-with-a-big-twist

Whoppers are getting a morning makeover! Burger King’s new Bacon Cheddar Hash Whopper is here to bring breakfast vibes to your burger game.

However, dear fast food lovers…there’s a catch. Not everyone gets a bite… at least not yet. The hashbrown-topped burger is currently being tested in select locations before a potential global release.

So what exactly is in this breakfast-meets-burger creation? The Bacon Cheddar Hash Whopper piles a ¼-lb beef patty high with bacon, an egg patty, cheddar cheese sauce, hash browns and a hollandaise aioli. And of course, it’s all lovingly embraced by a classic sesame seed bun.

If you’re ready to chase down this breakfast-burger hybrid, you might need a plane ticket. According to the junk food guru Snackolator, the new Whopper is currently exclusive to Raleigh, North Carolina, and Portland, Oregon. Online menus in those lucky cities list the full-sized version for $7.99 and the Whopper Jr. for $4.79. It’s a “Limited Time Only” deal, so if you happen to be in the neighborhood, it’s officially time to have it your way… before noon.

Wait, there’s a side of good news: the Whopper’s debut means Burger King’s hash browns are finally breaking their breakfast curfew. Usually, these crispy potato patties go into hiding after 10:30 AM, but at these test locations, you can snag them as a side all day long…

Fast Food Lovers Rave About Burger King’s New Whopper

Burger fans were practically drooling over Snackolator’s announcement heralding the new test Whopper, jumping into the comments to share their excitement.

“The way I would encapsulate myself into this sandwich,” one top comment read. “Need it,” another hungry onlooker added. “I would like for them to bring this nationwide,” a third burger lover hoped.

Meanwhile, other fast food experts couldn’t help but notice the new Whopper bears a striking resemblance to some other famous breakfast burgers.

“This is like the breakfast burger at Carl’s Jr,” one burger fan pointed out. “Straight rip off of the Whataburger breakfast burger, but I’m not mad,” another fast food aficionado added.

It’s unclear if or when the Bacon Cheddar Hash Brown Whopper will roll out nationwide. Until then, we can only dream, fast food fans.