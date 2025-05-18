Hulk Hogan’s Real American Reportedly Has Muscles Flexed to Buy Hooters

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan is ready to tag-team with Hooters, hoping to pump up the famed “breastaurant” by having his Real American Brands step into the ring to claim its memorable branding.

According to TMZ, Hogan and his company are aiming to acquire the Hooters intellectual property as part of a broader mission to revitalize iconic American brands. Their goal is to restore these symbols of “freedom, grit, and good times” and bring them back into the cultural zeitgeist.

“Hooters is more than just wings and nostalgia — it’s part of the American story,” a rep from Real American told the outlet. “We see enormous potential to modernize the brand without losing its bold identity. Under our umbrella, Hooters will return to the spotlight as a symbol of unfiltered Americana — fun, fearless, and proudly American.”

Photo by Rodolfo Arpia / Shutterstock

The brand stated that adding Hooters to its portfolio is an important step forward, focusing on growth with an emphasis on entertainment and patriotism.

Why Hulk Hogan and Hooters Could Be the Ultimate Tag Team

To some, the Hulkster having his gaze on Hooters might seem odd. However, Hogan has already dabbled in one of the most patriotic pastimes—booze—with the launch of Real American Beer last year.

Hogan’s beer, “The Real American Beer,” debuted last summer. (Image via Instagram / Hulk Hogan)

According to TMZ, the specifics of the deal remain unclear. However, the brand told the outlet it has plans to reinvent Hooters through various avenues, including consumer products, digital content, gaming, and more, all to capture the interest of a younger audience.

Hooters has faced significant challenges in recent years, culminating in the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this March to restructure its debts. The higher-ups soon after hinted at a “re-Hooterization,” with the chain becoming more family-friendly soon.

Is Hulk Hogan the man to lead Hooters back to financial success? Take your vitamins, say your prayers, grab some wings, and stay tuned, brother.