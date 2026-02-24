‘Home Improvement’ Star Headed to Jail for 16 Months

A former Home Improvement star has been sentenced to 16 months in jail, and it looks like he’s serving the full sentence this time out.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, 44-year-old Zachery Ty Bryan was sentenced on Monday following a 2024 incident in La Quinta, California, where he was arrested and charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor contempt of court.

Bryan was re-arraigned yesterday and accepted a plea deal after pleading guilty to the DUI charge. He also admitted to an enhancement for having two prior DUI convictions, according to the records.

In 2024, the former ‘Home Improvement’ actor confessed to the officers that his license had been suspended following one of his earlier DUI arrests. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Bryan was sentenced to 16 months in county jail without the option of probation. With 57 days of jail credit, he will serve just over 14 months.

However, this isn’t the end of the legal troubles for Bryan, who played the eldest son of Tim Allen’s character on Home Improvement.

According to PEOPLE, Bryan is also scheduled for a probation violation hearing in Lane County, Oregon, on March 2, related to a July 2023 domestic violence conviction.

He was arrested by the Eugene Police Department after a report of a physical altercation. He was held in Lane County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault under the Abuse Prevention Act, third-degree robbery, and misdemeanor harassment.

In October 2023, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony assault involving domestic violence, according to Lane County’s chief deputy district attorney. He was sentenced to seven days in jail.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s Most Recent Legal Woes

The recent sentencing in California and the upcoming hearing in Oregon follow several arrests over the past five years.

Zachery Ty Bryan alongside his ‘Home Improvement’ co-stars Jonathan Taylor and Taran Noah Smith in 1993 (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In 2020, he was charged with felony strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with a police report following an argument with Cartwright. He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges. He served seven days in jail and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

Bryan was arrested again for the domestic violence charges in July 2023. In 2024, he was arrested twice on DUI-related charges, one of which was the February 2024 arrest in La Quinta.

The second incident took place in Oklahoma in October 2024, according to court records. He was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license.

In January 2025, less than a year later, he was arrested in South Carolina on second-degree domestic violence charges. According to a police report, he allegedly choked Cartwright and punched her in the face.