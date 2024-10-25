hollywood-icon-toni-vaz-dies-at-101

Toni Vaz, an actress who became a pioneering stunt performer and later founded the NAACP Image Awards, has died at the age of 101.

A spokesperson told Deadline that the trailblazer passed away on October 4 at the Motion Picture Fund campus in Woodland Hills. However, further details were not disclosed.

Growing up in New York City, Vaz’s mother, a native of Barbados, prohibited her from watching movies. However, once she was old enough, Vaz set out for Tinsel Town. She secured a role as an extra in the 1959 film Tarzan the Ape Man. The young performer ended up sharing a scene with MGM’s iconic Leo the Lion.

She later appeared in small roles in Anna Lucasta and the 1966 film The Singing Nun, which paved the way for her groundbreaking career in stunt work.

An early promotional photo of Vaz. (Image via YouTube / MPTF)

Vaz, the first Black woman stunt performer, showcased her talent by performing stunts for iconic actors such as Cicely Tyson (standing in for the star in TV’s Mission: Impossible) as well as Eartha Kitt and Juanita Moore.

Toni Vaz Racked Up a Staggering 20,000 Hours of Stunt Experience

Before long, she was touring the globe, executing a variety of daring stunts in front of the camera. In the process, she accumulated over 50 screen credits and more than 20,000 hours of performance experience.

Toni Vaz on the set of one of the Planet of the Apes films. (Image via YouTube / MPTF)

Driven by a passion to celebrate excellence within the community, she established the NAACP Image Awards, a prestigious ceremony dedicated to honoring people of color and advocating for studios and producers to embrace a broader spectrum of talent. The inaugural ceremony took place in 1967 at the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hills Hotel. She received the Founders Award at the Image Awards in 2021 for her significant contributions.

Vaz was cast as an extra in the 1959 film Tarzan the Ape Man. She performed a scene with MGM’s Leo the Lion. (Image via YouTube / MPTF)

Later in life, Vaz stayed highly active, participating in numerous MPTF Studios productions. This includes a special episode of Behind the Silver Screen that celebrated her illustrious career.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it will honor Vaz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025.

Per Deadline, Vaz is survived by her nephew, Errol Reed; her niece, Janice Powell-Bowen; and a multitude of extended family members.