Holly Marie Combs Breaks Silence on Shannen Doherty’s Passing: ‘A Part of Me Is Missing’

Honoring her friend of more than 30 years, Holly Marie Combs breaks her silence on the passing of her Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Combs stated there was a hollow in her chest and she can’t seem to catch her breath as she mourns her close friend.

“A part of me is missing even though I know exactly what you would say to me right now,” Holly Marie Combs stated about Shannen Doherty.”I know exactly what you would tell me to do right now. I know your undying spirit will live in me and my kids who you loved as your own. They will walk with your sense of purpose and pride. They will be truthful and stand up for what is right. No matter what and zero f—s given.”

Combs continued by sharing, “Your fire will live on in them and the many other Charmed ones you helped raise. A fierce fighter til the end.”

Holly Marie Combs added that Shannen Doherty was more to her than most people will ever be. She was her “most ardent champion, her loyal protector, and more importantly, her best friend. “You taught me the meaning of family. You were and will be forevermore my sister. I love you.”

Shannen Doherty died on Saturday, June 13, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Sloane shared in a statement. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Holly Marie Combs Defended Shannen Doherty After ‘Charmed’ Drama With Alyssa Milano Resurfaced

Just after Shannen Doherty alleged that Alyssa Milano was responsible for her Charmed departure, Holly Marie Combs came to her longtime friend’s defense.

In response to Doherty’s accusation, Milano wrote in an Instagram post, “I don’t know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later. This is 15 movies and 13 TV shows ago for me. This was 11 years before my 15-year marriage and 13 years before having my first child. This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history.”

Following Milano’s public denial, Combs gave her side of the Charmed situation. She agreed with Doherty’s recall of what happened on the Charmed set.

“Although I have long wanted the girls to just get along for the sake of something bigger than all of us combined, it was not in the cards. Clearly,” Combs declared on Instagram. “We are all very different and equally headstrong which was the essence of Charmed to begin with. I often yelled at one or the other to lay off the other many a time. … Being the middle child sucks.”

Along with Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano spoke out about Shannen Doherty’s death.