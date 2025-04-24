Petco Launches $5.99 Egg-Laying Chick Program Amid Soaring Egg Prices

Petco is cracking open an unexpected solution to egg shortages—letting customers hatch their own supply.

Videos by Suggest

In response to rising egg prices, Petco has launched a pilot program for customers interested in producing their own eggs. The California-based pet supply retailer is now offering egg-laying chicks, allowing shoppers to raise their own livestock at home.

The pilot program is currently underway at five Petco locations, including a store in Commack, New York, which has reportedly sold dozens of female chicks so far, per the New York Post.

“We actually sold through the first two batches,” an employee boasted to the outlet. “We’re down to our last few.”

The employee confirmed that the Commack location is the only Petco on Long Island taking part in the program. The store expects a third shipment of 25 chicks, priced at $5.99 each.

The program, launched in March, is currently limited to the previously mentioned five Petco locations, including the store in Commack.

For the first time, the store is offering chicks year-round, a change previously limited to certain rural locations. The baby chickens, available in a variety of breeds, are sourced from a reputable hatchery in Iowa, according to a store representative.

Long Island Residents React to Petco Launching Egg-Laying Chick Program

Meanwhile, many locals in Commack, Long Island, aren’t exactly cracking a smile over Petco’s hatching plans. A Long Island subreddit practically scrambled the egg-laying proposal.

“Lots of people don’t know what they are getting into, and when it becomes more responsibility than they thought, you will see people dumping chickens at parks or putting them up for adoption,” the top comment reads.

“I have kept chickens, which was more work than I anticipated, particularly the start-up,” another Reddit user detailed. “Yeah, I’ve been in the planning stages for keeping chickens, and it’s a LOT more work than I expected,” a third user echoed. “I have the plans for the coop and run, but my god, the maintenance on both the coop and the hens themselves! It’s a full-time job,” they added.

“Rats and mice love chicken coop,” yet another user deadpanned.