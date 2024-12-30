heidi-klum-wears-next-to-nothing-in-freezing-temps-in-new-instagram-video

Heidi Klum embraced the winter chill in Aspen, Colorado, wearing red lingerie as she played in the snow on her trip with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her children.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old veteran model shared a video of herself on a balcony, dressed in an elegant lace bra and thong set. In the clip, Klum ran her hands through her hair, then grabbed some snow and tossed it toward the camera, grinning.

“Do you have a tradition on New Year’s Eve?” she wrote alongside the playful footage. “For me …it’s red lace. Good Luck.”

Of course, denizens of the internet reacted to Klum’s latest show of skin on social media. “Hot as hell,” one X user wrote in reply to TMZ‘s post about Klum’s video. “So damn beautiful,” another onlooker added.

Yet another X user worried about Klum’s ex-husband, Seal.

“Seal definitely went Crazy when he let her get away. How did he survive?” they wondered.

Heidi Klum Recently Sported an Altogether Different Outfit During Her Lavish Winter Getaway

The America’s Got Talent judge also turned heads during her glamorous skiing getaway with Kaulitz, thanks to another bold and unconventional outfit. She sported a pastel ombré cable-knit sweater paired with vibrant orange ski pants, but the highlight of her look was undoubtedly her whimsical hat, adorned with long bunny ears that added a playful touch to her ensemble.

Klum was sure to showcase the outfit and Kaulitz in a series of Instagram videos shared over the weekend.

Married since 2019, the couple has been enjoying their holiday to the fullest, spending quality time at the resort with Heidi’s four children: Leni (20), Henry (18), Johan (17), and Lou (14).

According to The Daily Mail, Klum indulged in a luxurious shopping spree at a high-end jewelry boutique, adding an extra touch of glamour to her holiday. The supermodel, along with her husband Kaulitz and her children, has been enjoying the enchanting snowy landscapes of the renowned Buttermilk Ski Resort—a favorite destination for the elite.

Buttermilk, renowned for its star-studded allure, has reportedly played host to celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey, and Leonardo DiCaprio.