51-Year-Old Heidi Klum Raves About ‘Bedroom Sports’ With 35-Year-Old Husband in Wild Interview

Heidi Klum recently revealed how she stays in shape well into middle age… “bedroom sports” with her much younger husband.

The 51-year-old TV personality and model claims she never diets and that making sweet whoopee to her 35-year-old boy toy hubby is all the cardio she needs to stay trim.

“Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French,” Klum boasted to The Times. Yes, that essentially translates to “bedroom sports” for those taking notes.

“I have a younger husband,” Klum pointed out, adding that their lovemaking is “very good” and that the musician is her perfect sexual match.

That said, Klum admitted there’s more to her fitness regime than getting biblical with her husband.

Klum revealed that she stays in shape by constantly being active with her four children and managing everything independently, as she doesn’t have an assistant.

Heidi Klum Credits More Than Her Husband to Her Trim Shape

The model also had some practical, old school advice to staying in shape.

“I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights,” she added. It seems she credits allowing for plenty of recovery as the secret to her youth.

“People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain… and I have my husband.”

Of course, Klum is very open about her supposed insatiable sexual appetite.

In a February episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni, recalled discovering the hidden stash of pleasure toys.

“She found my sex closet,” Heidi said at the time. Leni detailed how she and her friends marveled at the vast collection of sexual aids. “I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Leni recalled. “I was going through it with my friends. And I was like, ‘Mom, what is this? A microphone?’”

“I really had no idea what it was,” Heidi‘s daughter added. “My mom got so mad at me after, like, You can’t go in my stuff.’”

Kaulitz and Klum tied the knot in 2019, just under a year after they started dating. Klum has a daughter named Leni with businessman Flavio Briatore. She also shares three children—Henry, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 15—with her ex-husband, Seal.