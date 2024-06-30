Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Stun in Bikinis While on Vacation With Their Partners

Heidi Klum and her daughter, Leni, turned heads in Sardinia, Italy, this week, showing off their fit figures in tiny bikinis.

In photos published by Page Six, they are seen enjoying a swim in the picturesque Mediterranean Sea at the luxurious Hotel Cala di Volpe, engaging playfully with their boy toys.

Heidi Klum, 51, and daughter Leni, 20, sizzle in bikinis while on vacation in Sardinia with their partners https://t.co/Iz75Gb3dl7 pic.twitter.com/zqIPA3pRCw — Page Six (@PageSix) June 29, 2024

Heidi also sported a vibrant bikini adorned with orange, purple, and yellow leaf patterns. To shield her face from the sun, she opted for a beige baseball cap and stylish sunglasses.

The 51-year-old veteran model was captured in a tender moment with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as they held hands and shared a kiss in the water. The famously reserved Kaulitz was seen wearing neon green swim trunks.

Meanwhile, Heidi’s daughter Leni Klum dazzled in a white bikini accented with red trim. The 20-year-old was spotted playfully lounging on top of her beau, Aris Rachevsky, sharing kisses on a sun chair. The couple also enjoyed a refreshing dip in the water.

Fans React to Heidi Klum and Her Daughter Sporting Dueling Bikinis

Of course, denizens of the internet had thoughts about Heidi and Leni showing off their bikini bods. Some felt the pictures hinted at a competition between the two.

“Heidi Klum really comes off as that mother that can’t let her daughter have the spotlight,” one X user wrote. A second user agreed. “Why does it feel like Heidi is competing with her own daughter,” they wrote, before adding, “Ew.”

Meanwhile, other X users seemed to feel sorry for Heidi’s musician husband, who normally avoids the spotlight. “Poor Tom,” an onlooker wrote.

Tom probably wasn’t thrilled when Heidi recently overshared about having a “sex closet.”

In a February episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Heidi Klum’s daughter recalled discovering the hidden stash of pleasure toys.

“She found my sex closet,” Heidi admitted. Leni detailed how she and her friends marveled at the vast collection of sexual aids. “I did when I was younger and I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Leni recalled. “I was going through it with my friends. And I was like, ‘Mom, what is this? A microphone?’”

“I really had no idea what it was,” Heidi‘s daughter continued. “My mom got so mad at me after, like, You can’t go in my stuff.’”

However, not only did Leni go through her mother’s private items, but she and her friends also recorded the evidence. “I was like showing it off to my friends like, ‘Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.’ And I snuck them into my mom’s room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos.”