heidi-klum-shows-off-curves-in-tiny-bejeweled-bikini

With summer coming to an end, Heidi Klum soaks up as much sun as possible while rocking a tiny bejeweled bikini.

Over the weekend, Heidi Klum took to her Instagram Story to post a video of her wearing the gorgeous bikini while rocking red nails and aviators.

The supermodel’s summertime video comes just days after fellow America’s Got Talent judges, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell were involved in a Golden Buzzer incident.

During the most recent episode, Cowell and Mandel were seen battling over the Golden Buzzer for the Japanese acrobatic act AIRFOOTWORKS.

“I was waiting for them to come to me. I was waiting for my turn,” Mandel told Fox News Digital on the America’s Got Talent red carpet. “Waiting for my turn is the keyword. He took my turn. Tried to take my turn. But I’m too quick. I’m very nimble… I’m aware of what’s going on and I listen. So, I saved my moment for me.”

However, Mandel stated that he was shocked after Cowell’s act following AIRFOOTWORKS’ performance. He then said, “I am just about to get myself fired” and then hit Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. Mandel was the only judge with the Golden Buzzer during the episode.

While Mandel and Cowell took to the stage, America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews tried to settle the situation. “OK, I’ve got to clear this up. Howie got there first, this is Howie’s Golden Buzzer,” Crews clarified. “Simon wants to take credit. Howie, this is your Golden Buzzer.”

Although the judges were just joking around, Mandel told Fox News Digital that “anything could happen” during the live shows. He also pointed out that Cowell is the boss of the hit show.

Heidi Klum Not Suprised By Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel ‘America’s Got Talent’ Drama

Sharing her thoughts about the America’s Got Talent drama, Heidi Klum admitted to not being surprised by the interaction between Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell.

She stated, “It’s like talking to kids” while speaking about her fellow judges.

“He is very smart. That’s Simon Cowell,” Heidi told Fox News Digital He’s like, ‘Let me go push that Golden Buzzer’… he just does crazy things. He does things he’s not allowed to do, and we love him for it… he is the boss, and so we let him,” Klum told Fox News Digital.

Heidi then added, “The thing is, these boys, they just never behave. It’s funny… At the end of the day, the most important thing is the act got through to the live show.