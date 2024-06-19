howie-mandel-says-wife-was-high-on-edibles-before-gruesome-vegas-hotel-fall

Continuing to reflect on his wife’s recent Las Vegas head injury, Howie Mandel shared more details about what led to the accident.

During his appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark earlier this week, the America’s Got Talent judge opened up about his wife Terry having a terrible hotel room accident while on a recent trip to Las Vegas.

“We partied. It was too much,” Mandel recalled. “She was tipsy. I did not know that, and in the middle of the night she got up and, I don’t know where she was headed, but she headed into the wall. And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down. She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek.”

Although he didn’t see Terry’s fall, Howie Mandel quickly went to investigate after hearing it. he said he could blood pooling around her head. “You could actually see her skull,” he said. “It opened up.”

Mandel then showed pictures of Terry’s injuries, which were a forehead gash and a bruised eye. He also said that he freaked out in the middle of the situation. “I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There’s blood [everywhere]. I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she’s going, ‘Get me ice. Get me ice.’”

Unable to find any ice, Mandel said he grabbed a couple of cold soda cans and wrapped them in a towel. However, Terry quickly threw them across the room. Eventually, the couple called the front desk and had them call 9-1-1.

Howie Mandel opens up about his wife Terry’s brutal fall after a drunken night in Vegas: “You could actually see her skull” https://t.co/YUnYAwaTeQ pic.twitter.com/Cl9c9TZxSG — Decider (@decider) June 19, 2024

Howie Mandel Says His Wife Had Some Edibles Before Her Las Vegas Hotel Room Fall

While chatting on TMZ Live on Tuesday, June 18, Howie Mandel clarified that Terry hadn’t been drinking before her terrifying Las Vegas fall.

However, she did consume some edibles. “She was so worried that people were going to intervene with her alcohol,” he explained. “She doesn’t have an alcohol problem. ’m going to tell you the truth: she took gummies.”

Before repeating the story he told on Live With Kelly and Mark, Howie Mandel pointed out, “I said we had a great night, we got a little tipsy, and she got out of bed in the middle of the night and fell. It was really scary.”

Mandel further confirmed that his wife was “doing well” since the incident and looks “absolutely perfect” without any scarring.