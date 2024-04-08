Simon Cowell’s $8.7M Mansion Invaded, ‘Destroyed’ by Wild Animals

When critters strike back! Simon Cowell was forced to face off with Mother Nature at his peaceful country mansion. The television personality is caught up in a conflict with troublesome moles causing chaos on his vast $8.68 million Cotswolds property.

In a quest for peace, Cowell, together with partner Lauren Silverman and their 9-year-old son Eric, sought solace in the Cotswolds countryside. However, tranquility soon gave way to a nightmare driven by beasts. Dreadful molehills besieged the idyllic landscape. It turned the formerly pristine 8-acre property into what can only be likened to “Swiss cheese,” as reported by The Mirror.

Like a creature feature from the 1970s, the moles seemed determined to ruin everything in their path. Cowell also noticed the moles inching closer to the house, growing bolder as he described it, “getting braver.”

Reports suggest that the moles, unfazed by human activity, have crept dangerously near Simon Cowell’s mansion. Their insatiable, sinister digging has wrought havoc on the gardens. Not an acre was spared by their onslaught.

Simon Cowell at his Cotswolds mansion… before the moles. (Image via Instagram / Simon Cowell)

“It was fine when they moved in, now the gardens are riddled with molehills,” a purported insider told The Sun. The source also mentioned that numerous molehills had dotted the landscape. “It’s like they’re taking over.”

Simon Cowell’s Cotswolds Mansion Was Meant as an Escape After Bad Luck in London

Cowell’s escape to the countryside comes after facing security issues at his previous London home. Feeling “unsafe” from frequent breaches, despite spending $633,000 on security, which included guard dogs, Cowell experienced burglaries that led to his move to the Cotswolds.

Last year, he ultimately sold his London residence for $19 million, a significant $38 million less than his initial asking price, citing security worries.

However, Cowell’s concerns about London were much more serious than garden moles.

In 2015, thieves burglarized Simon Cowell’s London residence while his family was asleep, stealing valuables estimated at $1 million. This event left Cowell shaken, as the TV personality expressed frustration over the lack of response from his previously unalert guard dogs. To tackle the breach, Cowell stepped up security by enlisting two German shepherds as the newest “paw-trol” team.

However, Cowell remains determined when it comes to real estate. He owns an extensive property portfolio that also stretches from Malibu to Los Angeles.