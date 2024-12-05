heidi-klum-criticized-for-lingerie-photos-with-her-20-year-old-daughter

World-renowned model Heidi Klum is once again being criticized for her wardrobe choices after appearing in a lingerie promotion with her daughter, Leni.

Videos by Suggest

Heidi posted the promo, which was for Intissimi, on her Instagram account earlier this week. The promo featured the longtime model with her 20-year-old daughter as they laughed, posed, and took pictures in comfy pajamas and bras.

Not long after she made the post, Heidi’s critics took to the comment section to unnecessarily share their thoughts.

“Which normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?” one person commented, per Daily Mail.

Heidi deleted the remarks and then disabled the comments.

Heidi shares Leni with her former partner and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The former couple called it quits just before Leni was born.

Shortly after her breakup with Flavio, Heidi began dating singer Seal. Four years after the two got married, Seal adopted Leni when she was five years old.

Heidi and Seal have three biological children: Henry, Johan, and Lou. The couple separated in 2012 and divorced in 2014.

Heidi has since remarried to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaultz. The couple went public with their romance in early 2018 and tied the knot later that year.

Heidi Klum Clapped Back About Her Wardrobe Choice Criticism During a Recent Interview With The Times

The latest round of criticism comes just weeks after Heidi clapped back at other negative remarks about her choices.

“I’m not shy about my femininity,” she explained during an interview with The Times. “I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.”

Heidi further explained that she wanted to have fun and show off her ageless body. She did point out that, like other women, she has boundaries. Heidi went on to explain how her grandmother inspired her to be interested in fashion at a young.

“There’s this carnival in Cologne every year, and I used to go on the float,” she recalled. “My grandmother was a seamstress, so I always had lots of outfits, or my mum would make something for me and my Barbie to match, which is amazing as Mattel rang me one day, and I have my own Barbie now.”