heidi-klum-claps-back-at-comments-about-her-revealing-wardrobe-in-new-interview

Refusing to put up with any negativity, Heidi Klum clapped back at the comments about her revealing wardrobe picks.

During an interview with The Times, Klum spoke out about why her wardrobe choices are important to her personality.

“I’m not shy about my femininity,” Klum explained. “I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.”

She also said, “Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel then shared about how she became interested in fashion at a younger age.

“There’s this carnival in Cologne every year and I used to go on the float,” she explained. “My grandmother was a seamstress, so I always had lots of outfits, or my mum would make something for me and my Barbie to match, which is amazing as Mattel rang me one day and I have my own Barbie now.”

However, there was one thing that bugged her about the Barbies. “It always bugged me that they were naked. I didn’t like how none of them wore any underwear, it’s undignified. Mine has a cute pair of pink knickers and a bra painted on. I’m very proud of that.”

Heidi Klum Also Opened Up About Her Past Lives, Says She Has Always Been Men

During the interview with The Times, Heidi Klum spoke about how she has been reincarnated numerous times.

“I have always been men before —this is my first time as a woman,” Klum explained. “I get my palms, irises, feet, everything read. When I was 16 I had my future read and the astrologer said to me, ‘Millions of people will listen to what you have to say.’”

She continued to note, “But I hadn’t even thought of being a model then or hosting Halloween parties. I just used to dream of having a big family, with a big house and garden, dogs and lots of kids. I’m lucky — I’ve got it all now.”

Klum further spoke about personality and her key focus in life. “I’m both a free-spirited person but also a bit of a control freak,” she revealed. “I’ve always been relaxed about my body. In Germany sunbathing nude is not a problem, everyone minds their own business. You couldn’t do that in America.”

She then added she doesn’t get to do things in the nude while in America. “I used to love it. You could go shopping in the supermarket naked. My parents were naked, my uncle — they all lay around ‘sunbaking’. I would say goodbye in the morning, run naked and play with the kids. We’d make necklaces with shells on the beach.”