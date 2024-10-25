hailey-bieber-stuns-in-crop-top-and-matching-boy-shorts-in-new-photos

Hailey Bieber is rocking her post-baby body. On Thursday, the model took to her Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie, less than two months after she welcomed her and husband Justin Bieber’s first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

Videos by Suggest

In the stunning shot, Hailey, 27, wears a skin-tight crop top and matching boy shorts. Her stomach and thighs are on full display in the pic, offering a peek at her toned post-baby body.

“Night,” she wrote alongside her post, adding the sparkle and angel wings emojis.

Hailey Bieber’s Latest Look

Hailey’s social media post came the day after she and Justin stepped out to attend a Rhode Skin soirée in Beverly Hills.

Hailey donned a more covered up look for the event, sporting an oversized gray suit, a crips white shirt, and a red tie. She wore her hair in a bun and completed the ensemble with a pair of glasses.

Meanwhile, Justin showed off his abs in an unbuttoned shirt. The singer’s boxers peeked through his belted pants.

The couple appeared to enjoy their date night, with Justin even grabbing Hailey’s butt at one point.

It wasn’t just the couple who had fun during the evening. Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, The Kid Laroi, Tate McRae, and Lori Harvey were all on hand to support Hailey’s latest business venture.