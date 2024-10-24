justin-bieber-gets-handsy-with-wife-hailey-at-star-studded-party-in-new-photos

Justin’s gotta have it. Hailey Bieber’s butt, that is. The “Baby” singer was spotted copping an ample feel while out with is wife last night.

Videos by Suggest

It’s all true. The 30-year-old pop star was spotted in a candid moment, giving his 27-year-old wife a cheeky squeeze as they strutted out of the Rhode Skin soirée in Beverly Hills.

Justin & Hailey Bieber were spotted leaving the Rhode Skin launch party in Beverly Hills✨



Married life is clearly doing wonders for him! 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/H4w0Rwqxce — LockerRoom RAW (@LockerRoom_RAW) October 24, 2024

Indeed, video footage from the outing shows Justin essentially holding onto Hailey’s dainty derrière as she leads them to their awaiting chariot. Talk about a “hands-on” exit!

Justin bieber and hailey bieber Flawless pic.twitter.com/Xs39hFJULL — Bizzle (@bizzleswaag) October 24, 2024

Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber’s skincare line, has now expanded into makeup. Last night, Justin was there to support Hailey as she showcased her latest products at an event.

Per TMZ, the couple was seen getting out of the back of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and walking into the building earlier.

Hailey donned an oversized gray, complemented by a crisp white shirt, a striking red tie, and elegant black heels. Meanwhile, Justin opted for a relaxed look with baggy jeans, a plaid shirt, a stylish brimmed hat, and dark sunglasses. He also juxtaposed his six-pack abs with his partially exposed plaid boxer shorts.

Other A-Listers Joined Justin for Hailey Bieber’s Big Night

Meanwhile, several of Justin and Hailey’s well-known friends graced the event with their presence

claydia schiffer, bella hadid, hailey beiber, kylie and kendall jenner, and devon lee carlson in ONE picture nature is sooo healing pic.twitter.com/6GSHcLoQdp — Sally🪬 (@VERSACESAINTZ) October 24, 2024

Kylie and Kendall Jenner turned heads in striking all-black ensembles, while Bella Hadid made a captivating appearance in a stunning dark blue mini-dress and elegant pumps. The Kid Laroi, Tate McRae, and Lori Harvey were also among the guests.

The elegant outing follows reports that the Biebers are taking issue with Justin’s business managers. Justin is said to be unhappy with how his former business managers handled his estimated $300 million fortune, feeling he lost a considerable amount of money because of their choices.

Although the exact losses are not revealed, sources suggest he is looking into legal options. Justin ended his partnership with financial advisor Lou Taylor earlier this year.

That said, new daddy Justin certainly seems unbothered by the recent reports.