Hailey Bieber Stuns in Bridal Lingerie Photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret

Ready for her next modeling venture, Hailey Bieber has joined forces with Victoria’s Secret for a new bridal lingerie line photoshoot.

The photo shoot is part of the new campaign from Victoria’s Secret, which shows items from the company’s Bridal Shop.

In a new post on Instagram, Victoria’s Secret shared highlights of Hailey Bieber’s bridal lingerie shoot. “It’s love at first sight,” the company declared in the caption. “Shop our new Bridal collection and commit to these perfect pieces made for your happily ever after.”

The collaboration with Victoria’s Secret comes after Hailey Bieber dealt with some gossip about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey declared in an Instagram Story earlier this month that she has seen rumors circulating about her and Justin. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she stated.

“Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. xx sorry to spoil it.”

However, Hailey did not acknowledge the Instagram post made about her father, Stephen Baldwin, asking his followers to pray for her and Justin.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Stephen wrote in the since-deleted post.

He also shared a video post by Victor Marx. The original caption read, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

Hailey Bieber Allegedly ‘Confronted’ Her Father About the Instagram Post

Although she didn’t publicly acknowledge her father’s Instagram post, Hailey Bieber supposedly confronted him about it.

Sources close to the Biebers told InTouch there was a conversation about the post. “Hailey confronted her father, warning him to refrain from further comments if he wishes to maintain a role in her and Justin’s lives!”

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram followers have also stood up for her and Justin. “So many disgusting comments from people who think they know their relationship,” one follower commented in Hailey’s Instagram post to Justin on his 30th birthday. “Leave them alone! No need to project your misery onto two people who found love.”

Another follower added, “I pray God covers them with love during this time. I couldn’t imagine being them and having people wish awful, truly awful things about me like that every day for no reason. Lord have mercy.”