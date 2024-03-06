hailey-bieber-speaks-out-amid-concern-surrounding-justin-bieber-marriage

As fans continue to speculate that things between her and Justin Bieber are not going well, Hailey Bieber seemingly addresses the rumors about her marriage.

In one of her latest Instagram Stories, Hailey spoke out about the things she’s seen on social media. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she declared.

“Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. xx sorry to spoil it.”

Although she didn’t specify what rumor she was referring to, Hailey Bieber’s remark comes nearly a week after her father, Stephen Baldwin, asked for prayers for her and her husband Justin.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Stephen wrote with a video shared by Victor Marx. The original caption read, “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face.”

Hailey also recently praised Justin while celebrating his 30th birthday. “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! That was fast,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”

Sources revealed that the couple has suffered some major marriage issues recently. “Justin is clingy,” the insiders said. “And he relies on her so much for his emotional and psychological well-being. There are times Hailey just wants to end it so she can be on her own again.”

The sources added that Justin and Hailey Bieber have been fighting over various topics, including having children. “They’ve had a lot of ups and downs. Friends are surprised they’ve lasted this long.”

Justin Bieber Once Revealed How He Proposed to Hailey

During an episode of his YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber recalled how he proposed to Hailey in the summer of 2018.

“She just walked down the stairs… and I was just there with the ring,” Justin explained. “And I was shaking and I was just like, ‘I’ve loved you for so long and I just can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?’”

Justin also shared never-before-seen footage of their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina. The event took place months after they got married at a New York City courthouse.

Hailey Bieber also spoke about her relationship with Justin. “Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to,” she shared. “I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might’ve happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be.”