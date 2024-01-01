Gypsy Rose Blanchard Wishes Supporters ‘Happy New Year’s Eve’ in Instagram Video

While ringing in the new year as a free woman, Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram to wish her supporters a happy 2024.

In the social media post, Gypsy Rose declares, “I’m about to celebrate with my family. I have my dad, my stepmom Chrissy here, and of course my husband. So we’re looking to ring in the new year together. It’s going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard went on to wish everyone watching the video a happy new year. “Happy New Year’s Eve! Bye!”

The celebratory New Year’s Eve post comes just after Gypsy Rose was forced to leave Missouri before she had the chance to go to this weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs game, with the hope of seeing and speaking to her idol Taylor Swift.

Missouri state officials ordered Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan Anderson to leave the state. Sources told TMZ was notified by her parole officer about the situation. Although the reason for her departure from Missouri remains unclear, the media outlet reported that it could be due to her being a “security risk.”

Gypsy Rose and her husband headed to Louisiana instead of attending Sunday’s game. The ex-con previously spoke about wanting to meet Swift and had hopes of actually having a conversation with her during the game. She did acknowledge that it may be a long shot of her achieving her goal.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Speaks Out For the First Time Since Her Prison Release

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram to speak out for the first time since her prison release. She left Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center on Thursday, Dec. 28, after serving seven of her 10-year prison sentence. She was found guilty of second-degree murder of her mother Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard.

“Hey everyone, this is Gypsy,” Blanchard declared in the post. “I’m finally free. I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I’ve been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive and I really appreciate that.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard also stated that she was back home in Louisiana enjoying a beautiful day outside. “I’ve got a lot of great things happening really soon,” she continued.

Blanchard reminded her followers about her upcoming Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which will air starting on Jan. 5. She then mentioned her upcoming book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom.

“It’s not a rehashing of everything that happened,” Blanchard said about the book. “It’s more of my reflection of everything that I’ve learned and experienced in the last 8.5 years.”