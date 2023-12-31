Gypsy Rose Blanchard Ordered to Leave Missouri, Derailing Her Plans to Meet Taylor Swift

Before becoming a free woman, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced dreams of meeting Taylor Swift. When she made parole this week, she tried to quickly turn those dreams into a reality. But it seems she has been denied her chance for now.

The 32-year-old was released from prison on December 28 after serving over seven years for second-degree murder. To celebrate, she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, bought tickets for this weekend’s Kansas City Chiefs game, knowing that Swift would likely be in the crowd cheering for Travis Kelce.

Blanchard assumed she could get a meet and greet if she and the singer were both in the stands. But it turns out that she and Anderson will not be going to the game after all. In fact, they can’t even stay in Missouri. According to TMZ, State officials have ordered the couple to leave immediately.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Taylor Swift Lyrics Helped Her Cope With Childhood Trauma

Why Blanchard has to leave Missouri is not clear, but the publication believes she may have inadvertently created “security risks” by either speaking out about meeting Taylor Swift or by becoming a true crimes celebrity. Over the past few days, she’s been a target of the paparazzi.

Gypsy Rose Blancard is originally from Louisiana but served her sentence in Kansas City. While in prison, she was featured in several documentaries and movies that showcased her crime. In 2015, she convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother, Dee Dee, who suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The disorder causes parents to create real symptoms to make children seem ill. Dee Dee used medication to poison her daughter and make it appear as though she had cancer, heart palpitations, severe allergies, and more.

While serving her sentence, Gypsy Rose claimed that Taylor Swift’s music helped her cope with her childhood trauma, particularly Eyes Wide Open. Gypsy even used her commissary funds to buy every album Swift released.

Gypsy Rose spoke with TMZ and admitted that she’s disappointed by the situation, but she understands why she must relocate and miss her chance of meeting her idol.