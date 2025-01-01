Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Ken Urker

One year after being released from prison, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard welcomed her first child, daughter Aurora Raina, with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Urker took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to announce the exciting news.

“Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” he declared in the post’s caption. He also shared a photo of himself and Blanchard embracing the newborn.

Blanchard and Urker announced the pregnancy in July, just a couple of months after Blanchard separated from her now ex-husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

The former spouses exchanged vows while Blanchard was in prison. She had served eight years for her involvement in the infamous murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Anderson and Blanchard finalized their divorce in early December.

Blanchard previously confirmed that, despite speculation, the child was biologically Urker’s after taking a paternity test.

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “And while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest. Here are the results showing Ken is the father.”

“Ken is going to be an incredible dad,” Blanchard added. “And we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Recently Revealed Who Came Up With the Baby’s Name

Speaking to People last month, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard admitted she didn’t come up with the newborn’s name.

“Ken came up with that,” she revealed. “There’s a whole backstory to it. Some people think that it’s because of the Disney princess. Some people think that it’s because Kristy’s dog is named Aurora Grace. It’s not because of that.”

She went on to disclose precisely what inspired the name.

“Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights, and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis,” she explained. The couple met and got engaged while she was in prison, but they broke up before she got involved with Anderson.

I think it was maybe in 2018 when we wrote each other’s future kid’s name on pieces of paper, and Aurora is what we both picked without even knowing each other was picking it. When we had broken up [it was like] ‘Oh, Aurora is never going to be born,’” she then added. “A lot of people think the origin is one thing, but they don’t know that little story.”



