Gypsy Rose Paternity Test Results Revealed, Father of Unborn Child Confirmed

The paternity test results are in and the father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s baby is – Ken Urker.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Gypsy Rose took to her Instagram to announce the results of the paternity test she recently took. She reportedly had the test done to prove that her boyfriend, Ken, was the father of her unborn baby girl and not her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “And while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest. Here are the results showing Ken is the father.”

Gypsy Rose continued by stating, “Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”



According to the paternity test results, Urker is more than 99.9% likely the father of the soon-to-be newborn. The test was done using his DNA “isolated from the plasma of the maternal blood sample.” The sample notably contained a mixture of maternal and fetal DNA. The DNA was also isolated from nucleated cells in samples from the mother and alleged father.

Gypsy Rose turned off the comments on the post.

As previously reported, due to her state laws, Anderson will be automatically listed as the father on the birth certificate of Gypsy Rose’s baby. This is to the couple not being officially divorced before Gypsy Rose conceived. To have him removed from the birth certificate, Anderson must do a paternity test to confirm he is not the biological father.

Gypsy Rose is reportedly planning to do another paternity test when the baby arrives in early 2025.

Gypsy Rose Came Clean About Her Relationship With Ken Urker This Past Summer

A little over a month after announcing her separation from Ryan Anderson, Gyspy Rose revealed that she and her ex-fiance Ken Urker were officially an item.

“Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn’t like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we’re in a relationship,” she explained at the time. “We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a ‘wish you the best’ type of thing.”

In July, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. They revealed a month later it was a girl.

While appearing on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast, Blanchard and Urker stated they weren’t going to be living together when the baby arrives in early 2025.

“So I am still living with my parents in Cut Off, which is an hour away from [Urker],” Gypsy said. “I’m gonna be living there until I’m off of parole. So we’re like, okay, how is this gonna work whenever the baby’s born? Like, how many days could I spend with you, and how many days can you spend with me?”

She then added, “You know, who will she be with? As, you know, we’re going back and forth, and we’re doing kind of essentially co-parenting even though we are together.”