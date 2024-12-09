gypsy-rose-blanchard-finalizes-divorce-from-ryan-scott-anderson

On Monday Dec. 9, former inmate Gypsy Rose Blanchard and ex Ryan Scott Anderson finalized their divorce.

According to People, Blanchard filed for a divorce just eight months ago, which was confirmed by the Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court in Louisiana. News of their initial separation came back in March after Blanchard made a post on Facebook.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” the post read. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this.”

In addition to Blanchard’s post, People also reported that a close friend of Blanchard’s said the couple’s separation came after “a heated argument”.

“He got in her face and screamed. Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn’t — but that happened in the past with her mother,” the source claimed, which Anderson denied. “So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too.”

She added, “Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expecting Baby With New Boyfriend

While Blanchard was serving a 10-year sentence at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, she met Anderson.

The former inmate was convicted of second-degree murder after her and her former boyfriend plotted to kill her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The elder Blanchard is believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which caused her to induce fake illness on her daughter.

According to WebMD, Munchausen syndrome by proxy is defined as “a mental illness where a caregiver makes up or exaggerates an illness in a person in their care.”

After Blanchard announced her separation from Anderson, she was seen out with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker. The two are now in a relationship and are expecting their first child together in January.

In a statement given to People Blanchard said, “I’m in love. He was a support when I was going through emotional hardship. But then I let myself open up to the feelings I’ve always had for him. For the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me.”