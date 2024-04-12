gypsy-rose-blanchard-shows-off-new-nose-in-public-outing-after-cosmetic-procedure

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying the sweet smell of success as she debuted her new nose this week, showcasing it publicly for the first time.

Merely days following her plastic surgery last Friday, GRB was spotted purchasing groceries at a Dollar General store in Cut Off, Louisiana, on Thursday. Eyewitnesses reported to TMZ that she was with her stepmother, Kristy, during this outing.

The photos reveal the results of Gypsy Rose’s nose job with most of the cast removed, leaving only a slight bandage. The images also reveal her new side profile. At first glance, Blanchard appears to be recovering quickly, particularly given that her post-surgery selfie revealed her with quite substantial bandaging.

However, it looks like Blanchard is still in the recovery phase. In the photos, it’s clear she’s picking up a lot of comfort items such as soda and popsicles.

Images of Blanchard’s developing look found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

New look at Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s new nose from her plastic surgery via TMZ. pic.twitter.com/IgBwV2yYeh — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) April 12, 2024

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Nose Reveal is in Sharp Contrast to Her Recent Bandaged Selfie

Indeed, Blanchard’s Dollar Store outing is in sharp contrast with a post-surgery selfie she shared last week. Gypsy Rose underwent her nose job in Lafayette, Louisiana, and was discharged around 1:30 p.m. last Friday. An image showcasing her face bandaged after surgery, which she shared with TMZ, subsequently circulated on X.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares first look at her rhinoplasty and septoplasty with TMZ. https://t.co/UriBxj7UU9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 6, 2024

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Blanchard recently told People. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Blanchard recently announced her separation from her husband of almost two years, Ryan Anderson. Following her separation, Blanchard has been spotted spending time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, with whom she has recently gotten matching tattoos.

However, Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, stressed that the seemingly romantic trip was strictly platonic. “They are not back together,” Williams claimed. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

In 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for her role in plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn. After serving eight years of a 10-year sentence, she was released in 2023. Godejohn, the actual perpetrator of the murder, was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.