Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims She’s Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is planning to undergo cosmetic surgery — rhinoplasty, to be specific.

In a private statement to People, Blanchard stated, “I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too. Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.“

Blanchard has been in the media a ton lately. After being released from prison three months ago, she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, seemed happier than ever to start their lives together. However, Blanchard recently announced their separation via a statement on her personal Facebook, which was obtained by People.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Then, just a week or so later, witnesses spotted Blanchard with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker. It turns out they got matching tattoos together. They were also seen holding hands and smoking cigarettes this week, despite denying dating rumors.

According to People, Blanchard’s close friend, Nadiya Vizier, revealed that Blanchard has wanted this procedure for quite some time.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Vizier told People. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Vizier then urged the public to “let her live.”

“My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that,” she said. “Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

Blanchard was a Munchausen by proxy victim throughout her childhood, so she has a long history of being controlled. It’s only fair that she’s making decisions for herself at this time.