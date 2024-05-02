gypsy-rose-blanchard-shows-off-new-nose-after-plastic-surgery-in-return-to-social-media

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has gone from felon to fashionista, showing off her new nose in a fresh social media post.

The convict-turned-influencer got polished for a TikTok post shared on Wednesday, showcasing her recovered nose and newly dyed blonde hair.

One image captured Blanchard basking in the sunlight, allowing fans an intimate glimpse of her nose and bronzed makeover. Meanwhile, another depicted her seated in a makeup chair, fresh after her transformation.

Yaaaaas Queen! Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared two glammed-up pics showing off her new nose. (Image via TikTok / @gypsyblanchard)

She wore a chic red blazer set and a black T-shirt, complemented by a black and gray beaded necklace. Although she replaced her old silver teeth with new pearly whites last month, she opted not to reveal her fresh smile in her latest photos.

Gypsy Rose’s New Nose and Glam Look Have Her Fans Gushing

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s fans took to the comments under her TikTok post to compliment her new nose and look.

“You deserve this. You deserve to feel beautiful and live your best life,” one fan wrote. “She looks so good. I don’t care what people say she did her time and deserves to feel good and happy,” a second fan agreed. “Gypsy Rose = Gypsy GLOWS,” a third fan chimed in.

One fan noticed a striking resemblance to another blonde bombshell. “Like a young Jennifer Coolidge [of American Pie fame]. Beautiful!”, the fan exclaimed.

Blanchard’s recent post, following two others from Wednesday, appears to indicate her return to social media, after having deleted her accounts in March.

Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley posted a TikTok of her glamming up Gypsy Rose. In the footage, Blanchard goes from drab to fab under the watchful eye of Oakley.

Oakley’s followers were beyond impressed, taking to the comments under the TikTok with gusto. “This look is to Die for,” one TikTok denizen observed. “Those looks are killer,” another follower gushed. “Gypsy SLAYED this look,” a third make-up lover noted.

One thoughtful fan seemed to think the look would make for a great Mother’s Day makeover. “My mom would die for this look,” they wrote.

Since her release from prison in December 2023, the emerging TV personality has embarked on a journey of personal transformation. Of course, last month, she underwent rhinoplasty. Just a month prior, she revealed her new shoulder-length blonde hair.

Blanchard, who was incarcerated for the murder of her mother, DeeDee, also chose to undergo dental repair. This decision came after her mother reportedly had her teeth and salivary glands removed during her childhood.