Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Moving to Louisiana to Get ‘Closer’ Amid Ryan Anderson Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is moving on from her marriage to Ryan Anderson and focusing on rekindling her relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

According to Blanchard, things are so well between her and Urker that he is preparing to move to her home state of Louisiana to be closer. She told Entertainment Tonight, At Lifetime’s For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 1, that things between her and Urker are going very well.

“He lives in Dallas, and I live in Louisiana,” she explained. “He’s actually going to be moving to Louisiana to be closer to me.”

Blanchard and Urker were first spotted together in New Orleans in late March. This was right after she announced her separation from Anderson.

The duo originally connected in a prison pen pal program while she was serving her 10-year sentence for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Although they got engaged in 2019, the relationship fell apart. She went on to marry Anderson during a prison ceremony in 2022.

However, after their trip to New Orleans, both Blanchard and Urker denied they were back together. She went on to file for divorce from Anderson not long after.

After a month of speculation, Gypsy Rose Blanchard confirmed she and Urker had rekindled their romance after all. “We realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable,” she said. “And life is too short to not take a chance.”

Blanchard added she and Urker are in a wonderful place in their relationship. “We know it is going to be a long road ahead, but are excited for the future.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She’s Not Rushing Things With Ken Urker

While continuing to chat with ET, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opened up about how she and Urker reunited.

“I think with our history, we’ve always had a very close connection,” she explained. “Having that foundation has been essential to our reconnection and we’re just hopeful for what our future has in store.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard did acknowledge that she’s going through a difficult time right now due to her divorce from Anderson. “I just really am doing the best I can with moving forward with my life.”

When the topic of marriage came up, Blanchard said she was not ruling out the possibility of exchanging vows again. “I’ve always said Ken was my soulmate,” she said. “But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself. I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy.”