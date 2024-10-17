Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says It’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Mom Dee Dee Will Never Know Her Granddaughter

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is facing a sad reality. On Wednesday, the felon lamented the fact that her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, will never get to meet her granddaughter. Gypsy, who served eight years in jail for her role in her mother’s murder, is currently pregnant with a baby girl.

“It is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad,” Blanchard said on the Viall Files podcast. “So, I kind of put that in the back of my mind.”

Blanchard went on to acknowledge that, since she announced her pregnancy, people have asked her, “What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever grandma isn’t around?”

“My response to them is that Kristy has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was,” Gypsy said of her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard. “Kristy is going to be a grandma.”

When it comes to those and other negative comments Gypsy receives on social media, she said, “The one thing that just irritates me is the fact that people really have this stigma on new parents that have come from a life of trauma. [They think,] ‘You have been through this, so you’re gonna continue on that cycle with your child.”

That line of thinking, Gypsy said, is “so unfair.”

“I’m taking the steps to make sure that I’m mentally stable enough to be a parent and heal myself,” she said. “Going forward I might not be a perfect parent, nobody is. But I am gonna do the best I can and make educated choices with my child and have the support to do so.”

Gypsy shares her baby on the way with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. The pair got together amid Gypsy’s divorce from Ryan Anderson. Gypsy is still legally married to Ryan and will remain tied to her ex until after her baby’s January birth.