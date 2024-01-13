Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Ryan Anderson Discuss Plans to Have Children

While she has been completely open about her infamous childhood, Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she and her husband Ryan Anderson are planning to have children.

During their appearance on Extra: The Podcast, Blanchard and Anderson said they want to start a family of their own eventually. “That’s always the goal,” Anderson explained. “Absolutely. Absolutely. Now the timeline on when is up in the air, but absolutely.”

When asked what kind of mother would Gypsy Rose Blanchard be, Anderson said, “She would be the best… She’s so sweet.”

Blanchard replied, “I think I would be the stricter one, though… You would be the teddy bear.”

However, USA Today reports during a recent panel for Lifetime’s docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Anderson said that a baby is not part of the short-term plans. “When we walked through that section, I was like, ‘Keep walking. Keep Walking. We’re not there yet,’” he said while recalling their recent grocery shopping trip.

Blanchard and Anderson have been married since 2022. They met while Blanchard was serving her 10-year sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. After eight years, Blanchard was granted parole. She was officially released from prison on Dec. 28.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says A Part of Her Would Have Wanted Her Mother to Meet Ryan Anderson

While continuing their chat on Extra: The Podcast, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson discussed their relationship, which all started with a letter.

“I wrote her a letter and told her what her story meant to me,” Anderson recalled. “And at the end of the letter she decided to write me back. I don’t know if because I’m from Louisiana that kind of got her to email me back.”

Anderson said he quickly developed strong feelings for Gypsy Rose, including wanting to immediately marry her. “I knew right away that I wanted to marry her, so I snuck in a ring.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted she got in trouble for him sneaking the ring into the prison, but that didn’t phase Ryan. “it was worth it because I got to propose with a real ring,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose said that despite everything she went through with her mother, she still wanted her to meet Ryan. “There is a part of myself that I would have wanted my mother to meet Ryan because he is so kind and genuine and loves me for all the right reasons!”