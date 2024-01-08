House Where Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Mother Was Murdered Becomes Tourist Attraction, Stresses Neighbors

The house where Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, has reportedly become a tourist attraction and the neighbors are not happy.

TMZ reports that following Gypsy Rose’s recent prison release, more people with out-of-state license plates are paying a visit to the Springfield, MO neighborhood. The growing interest in the house has caused quite a stir.

One of the neighbors, identified as Tonia, said some of the tourists are having a hard time finding the house. This is because it has been repainted from its famous pink color to blue. The wheelchair ramp that Gypsy Rose had used was also removed.

Tonia also told the media outlet she once refused to provide any details about the house. This was her way of protecting the residents who now live in the house. She did say that it was another mother/daughter duo.

A TikTok account known as The Twinvestigators shared a video last month of where the Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard’s home was located. “This was so crazy, an unreal experience,” the caption reads.

Fellow neighbor, Thomas Pengilly, said that the whole situation has been stressful. He is also convinced that some visitors might show up with bad intentions. He then said that the house should have been torn down following Dee Dee’s death and the arrest of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Meanwhile, another neighbor, Sam Baker, says she’s concerned for her children who are playing outside. This is due to people not paying attention to the speed limit. She also said that people are suddenly stopping in the middle of the road to take pictures.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Said Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Has Reached Out to Her

While speaking to E! News’ Francesca Amiker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke about the numerous direct messages she has received through her social media accounts.

“My schedule has been pretty busy, so I haven’t had a chance to check all my DMs or anything,” Blanchard said. “But I actually did check one.”

The one DM she had a chance to read was from kidnapping survivor, Elizabeth Smart. Smart has been an advocate for survivors of trauma since her abduction in 2002. “[She] told me that she had been wanting to reach for a long time,” Gypsy Rose Blanchard said. “And she feels like my story can help a lot of people.”

Blanchard then said that she quickly responded to the message. “I told her how much of an inspiration she is to me,” she continued. “So that’s been pretty amazing.”

Although she’s grateful for her supporters, Gypsy Rose Blanchard added that she hopes that the attention she has received is worth something. “It’s wonderful that I’m free. But now that I am free, I’m kind of moving out of the hype of the freedom of it all and I’m starting to really, really try and move into advocacy work.”