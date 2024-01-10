Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband Admits He ‘Snuck’ Engagement Ring Into Prison

While reflecting on his relationship with Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ryan Scott Anderson reveals how he “snuck” her engagement into prison just before he proposed.

During the recent episode of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Blanchard and Anderson spoke about their relationship, from the first email exchange to when Anderson proposed. “So I was like well, I’m still smitten with you,” Anderson said about seeing Blanchard four months after visiting her in prison the first time.

Anderson continued to say that he had fallen in love with Blanchard a long time ago. During his third visit to the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, he presented her with the engagement ring. He had snuck the piece of jewelry in by wearing it. “[I] brought it on my chain,” he said. “She had her makeup done and she looked so cute, and I was sitting across from her and I looked at her, and I just knew.”

Anderson then said that proposing to Gypsy Rose Blanchard was just one of those things. “You know. And we had something special, we had that chemistry. And I asked her to marry me.”

The special education teacher then remembered his proposal speech. “Gypsy Blanchard, I love you more than anything I’ve ever loved,” he recalled. “And I would be the happiest man in the world if you would be my wife. Will you marry me?”

Blanchard then declared, “And I said, ‘Yes.’ And he put the ring on my finger.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband Shares Details About His Wedding Band, Sating It ‘Means A Lot’ to Him

Meanwhile, Ryan Anderson reflected on his wedding band. He said that Gypsy Rose Blanchard had ordered it for him from a catalog.

“This ring means a lot,” Anderson said. “It symbolizes me and Gyspy’s love and even though we’re not married yet, I wear it every day.”

The Prison Confessions interview was conducted just before Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson were officially married on July 21, 2022. Blanchard told PEOPLE that she and Anderson are planning to have a reception/redo wedding with their friends and family.

“[With] the dress, and the cake, and everything,” Blanchard told the media outlet. “Because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard then added that the prison wedding was just something to where she and Anderson could make their vows to each other. “It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else.”