gypsy-rose-blanchard-haters-use-baby-registry-to-troll-her

Refusing to let up on their bullying tactics, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s critics are using her baby registry to troll her.

Sources close to the situation to TMZ that Gypsy uploaded a public Babylist registry the same day she announced to the world she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. Within a matter of minutes, all of the registry items were marked “purchased.”

However, the insiders pointed out that the items were not actually purchased. Instead, internet trolls used the registry to attack Gypsy Rose Blanchard. With the “purchased” items, they wrote insensitive remarks to the former prison inmate. Among the most used messages were telling her to f— herself.

Upon noticing the trolling tactic, Gyspy made the registry private. Those wanting to access the list may do so using a password.

While making the official announcement, Gypsy Rose shared a photo of her and Urker holding ultrasound photos. Blanchard said in her announcement she was 11 weeks along.

She found out she was pregnant in May, weeks after confirming she and Urker got back together. They were previously engaged while Blanchard was in prison, serving time for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee.

Following the split from Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard met Ryan Scott Anderson. The couple got married in 2022 during a prison ceremony and were together when she was released from prison in late 2023.

Blanchard and Anderson reportedly separated in March. Gypsy filed for divorce weeks later.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Estranged Husband Could Be Named the Father on Baby’s Birth Certificate

Although Gypsy Rose Blanchard is adamant that Ken Urker is the father of her baby, Ryan Anderson could potentially be listed as the father on the baby’s birthday certificate.

According to the paternity laws in Louisiana, where Gypsy resides, if the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child is conceived or was divorced for less than 300 days at the time of the birth, the husband/ex-husband may be presumed as the father. This is unless paternity is established for the biological father.

For Urker to be listed as the father, Anderson would have to sign an Acknowledgment of Paternity (AOP) Affidavit. This would acknowledge that Urker is the biological father and not Anderson. Along with signing the affidavit, a paternity test must be done and result in 99.9% probability of paternity.

“All parties (mother, father, and husband/ex-husband) must complete and sign with two witnesses in the presence of a licensed notary. The completed 3-party AOP must be accompanied by the certified DNA-based paternity test results.”

Sources recently revealed that Gypsy Rose did tell Ryan that she was pregnant right after she took the test.

“Gypsy told him immediately when she found it was Ken’s baby. He didn’t believe it at first,” the insider stated. They also revealed that Anderson was “very polite” about the news and respected her by keeping it private. “He has been more than fair and amicable to her. That’s what hurts him the most.”