Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband From ‘Jealous’ Haters: ‘The D is Fire’

Between her recent release from prison, her more than 10 million social media followers, and her new marriage, the spotlight on Gypsy Rose Blanchard has never been brighter. And with that intense attention comes hate comments.

Gypsy Rose remains unfazed, however, and took to Instagram to encourage her husband to take the same approach to dealing with the countless faceless accounts.

Ryan Anderson posted a photo of himself to his account, beneath which Gypsy took the opportunity to give her husband a confidence boost. “Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me,” she wrote. “We do not owe anyone anything.”

“Our family is who matters,” Gypsy continued. “If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you. besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire. happy wife happy life.”

Replying to her heartfelt, slightly salacious comment, Ryan revealed that he doesn’t care what other people think, anyway.

“Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha…” he said. “now come get it Baby…”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is Adapting to Life With a Man

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband Ryan seem to be getting along just fine. In a recent interview with People, however, Gypsy admitted that her new life has been an adjustment.

“I’ve never lived with a man,” Gypsy said. “I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”

The newness, though, isn’t Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s main concern. Instead, it’s how she and Ryan will work through arguments as a couple.

“I think the only fear that I have is, honestly, just making sure that we have good conflict [resolution],” she said. “I’m a very ‘in the moment’ type of person, so I want to make sure if we have an argument, I want to clear it up in the moment. He is … the opposite, where he has to sit on things and think about it, and then come back a couple hours later and resolve it.”