Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac Stuns in ‘Breathtaking’ Clown Costume in New Photo

Ready to get into the spooky season, golf influencer Paige Spiranac stuns in a “breathtaking” clown costume in a new Halloween snapshot.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Spiranac promoted a Swag Golf Halloween line while rocking the clown costume. “Drops coming 10/15, 10/17, 10/21 at 11 a.m. CST,” she revealed.

She also showed off some golf accessories featuring the scariest villains, Halloween’s Michael Myers, Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, and Scream’s Ghostface.

Get ready for a @swaggolfco Halloween! Drops coming 10/15, 10/17, 10/21 at 11 am CST here – https://t.co/q6pt7NpfWX pic.twitter.com/QCymQDPyEf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 14, 2024



Golf enthusiasts quickly took to the post to praise Paige Spirancac for her costume selection. “Looking good!” one golfer declared. Another shared multiple fire and smile emojis.

The latest post comes just days after the golfer caused a social media frenzy by wearing a tiny top and shorts in a playful video. In the clip, Spiranac swings her driver, watching as the ball soars through the air. She then turns toward the camera, her bubble ponytail whipping around and hitting her directly in the eye.

“It’s a dangerous job but someone has to do it lol,” she wrote.

Paige Spiranac Once Revealed How Anxiety and Other Struggles She Faced Made Her Who She Is Today

During a 2023 interview with Golf Digest, Paige Spiranac opened up about anxiety and how her past struggles shaped her into the person she is today.

Spiranac reflected on her homeschooling days and how she did not fit in socially. “I wore glasses, rubber rain boots everywhere. I had this condition where my hair would fall out. I had bad asthma. When you’re bald and need an inhaler, it’s not easy. Kids would stand 10 feet away from me.”

After spending hours alone on the playground, her parents enrolled her in gymnastics. She took to the sport immediately but ended up suffering from two knee fractures. This caused her time in the sport to sadly end before she could really get off the ground.

At the age of 13, Paige tried and fell in love with golf. She then went to the University of Arizona to play and then transferred to San Diego State University. Although she was a success in San Diego, the athlete said her mental health and anxiety woes continued to plague her.

After going into and failing at being a professional golfer, Paige said she turned to her therapist for help. “She showed me my anxiety is my superpower,” Spiranac stated. “I finally just said, Screw this. I changed my mentality.”

She went on to become a huge success on social media. “Basically, my career has become a ‘F— you’ to everyone,” Spiranac added.